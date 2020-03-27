Pfizer and Mylan Postpone Upjohn Deal. Analysts Aren't Worried.

Pfizer is set to spin off a division called Upjohn, which sells off-patent drugs, largely in emerging markets. Upjohn will then merge with Mylan, the generic drugmaker, to form a new generic-drug company, to be known as Viatris.

In another sign of the dramatic impact that the Covid-19 pandemic is having across the health care industry, Pfizer and Mylan are pushing off a closely watched deal to merge a large Pfizer unit with Mylan.

In statements Thursday, Mylan (ticker: MYL) and Pfizer (PFE) said that the deal, which was expected to close in the middle of this year, will now close in the second half of this year. They also said that a Mylan shareholder meeting at which shareholders were to vote to approve the deal has been postponed from April 27 to June 30.

Shares of Pfizer rose Thursday, up 6.7%, keeping pace with the S&P 500, which was up 6.2%. Shares of Mylan rose 4.1%.

Analysts shrugged off the delay, saying it wouldn’t matter in the long term.

“We believe this does not change the long-term value of the combined company,” wrote SVB Leerink analyst Ami Fadia in a note on Thursday. “Management had set expectations that the NewCo’s guidance will be issued for 2021 as 2020 is a transition year, and we don’t see that changing with this delay.”

Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan wrote that some investors may be disappointed about the delay for Pfizer, but that the news wasn’t surprising.

Under the deal, Pfizer is set to spin off a division called Upjohn, which sells off-patent drugs, largely in emerging markets. Upjohn will then merge with Mylan, the generic drugmaker, to form a new generic-drug company, to be known as Viatris.

As Barron’s wrote in a cover story late last year, the deal marks the culmination of Pfizer’s long shedding of peripheral businesses to focus entirely on developing and marketing new drugs. Pfizer lost $28 billion in market capitalization in the week after the deal was announced. Its stock was one of the worst performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2019.

The company says that the new, more focused Pfizer will increase sales by 6% a year, and has a pipeline full of potential blockbusters. Now, investors will have to wait a bit longer to see how those hopes play out.

Shares of Pfizer are down 19% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 18.6%.

Shares of Mylan, meanwhile, were volatile on Wednesday as India announced a nationwide lockdown, but the company has said that its manufacturing plants were exempt from the order.

