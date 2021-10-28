Pfizer And BioNTech To Provide U.S. Govt Addl 50 Million Pediatric Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said that they will provide the U.S. Government an additional 50 million pediatric doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. will receive the additional doses to continue to support preparedness for pediatric vaccinations, including securing vaccines for children under 5 years of age, should they receive regulatory authorization.

The companies expect to deliver all these doses by April 30, 2022.

The U.S. government has exercised its final purchase option under its existing U.S. supply agreement with the companies, bringing the total number of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine doses secured under the agreement since the start of the pandemic to 600 million - spanning doses for adults and adolescents, and children.

Separately, Pfizer and BioNTech have agreed to provide a total of 1 billion doses to the U.S. government at a not-for-profit price for donation to low- and lower-middle-income countries.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee said on Tuesday that a lower dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine should be administered for children ages 5 to 11. The recommendation is an important step forward in getting around 28 million young children vaccinated against the virus even as the delta variant spreads fast across the country.

