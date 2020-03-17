Pfizer and BioNTech to Jointly Develop a Coronavirus Vaccine

Pfizer said it had reached a deal with BioNTech to develop the company’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine outside of China.

The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is entering the race to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus, and it is teaming up with BioNTech, a German firm that announced on Monday it would start clinical trials of its experimental vaccine next month.

In a statement early Tuesday, Pfizer (ticker: PFE) said it had reached a deal with BioNTech (BNTX) to develop the company’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine outside of China. BioNTech said Monday it was developing the vaccine inside of China with Fosun Pharma, a Chinese pharmaceutical company.

Shares of BioNTech were up 55% in premarket trading on Tuesday after climbing 29.3% on Monday. Shares of the company were trading at $62 around 9 a.m., after closing at $30.93 on Friday.

Pfizer shares, meanwhile, were up 3.8% to $31.33 premarket trading, as S&P 500 futures bounced 0.6% following a historically bad day on Monday.

“We believe that by pairing Pfizer’s development, regulatory and commercial capabilities with BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine technology and expertise as one of the industry leaders, we are reinforcing our commitment to do everything we can to combat this escalating pandemic, as quickly as possible,” Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

Pfizer is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers. In late January, Barron’s noted that Pfizer, like the other three biggest vaccine makers, had yet to start work on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which at that time was beginning its rapid spread around the world. On Monday, Pfizer pledged to share tools it develops to help understand the virus with the broader scientific community and said it would share its clinical development and regulatory expertise with small biotechs working on Covid-19 treatments. It also said it would offer up its manufacturing capabilities to help deploy an approved Covid-19 vaccine or treatment, among other things.

Pfizer said it would work with BioNTech at sites in the U.S. and Germany. The company said it had signed a letter of intent with BioNTech, and the companies would begin working together on the project as they complete the financial terms of the agreement and other details.

BioNTech’s experimental vaccine is one of a handful of vaccines based on messenger RNA being developed to prevent Covid-19. Moderna (MRNA), which is also developing an mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine, announced Monday that it had begun dosing patients in a Phase 1 trial run by the National Institutes of Health. Shares of Moderrna closed up 24.4% on Monday and were up an additional 10.4% premarket Tuesday.

