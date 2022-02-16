US Markets
Pfizer and BioNTech Omicron-targeted vaccine delayed - BioNTech CEO

Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Delivery of Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech SE's BNTX.O vaccine to combat the Omicron COVID-19 variant was delayed by several weeks due to a slower-than expected data gathering process, BionTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin told Germany's Bild on Thursday.

Once the vaccine is ready, the company would assess whether it was still needed, Sahin said.

"If the wave ends, that does not mean it can't begin again," he told Bild in a video interview, adding that BioNTech was in a position to continue creating new vaccines as variants emerged if needed.

"I really don't see the situation as dramatic anymore," he said, referring to how the coronavirus would develop in future.

BioNTech had previously expected to launch the vaccine by end of March, but said in late January that this depended on how much clinical data regulators would require.

