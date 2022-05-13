US Markets
Pfizer amends COVID vaccine supply agreement with EU

Pfizer Inc said on Friday that COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered to the European Union in June through August as part of its supply agreement would now be delivered in September through the fourth quarter.

The amendment to the delivery schedule was made as part of an agreement with the European Commission.

