Pfizer amends COVID vaccine supply agreement with EU

May 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Friday that COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered to the European Union in June through August as part of its supply agreement would now be delivered in September through the fourth quarter.

The amendment to the delivery schedule was made as part of an agreement with the European Commission.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.