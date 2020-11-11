US Markets
Pfizer agrees to supply EU with up to 300 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 300 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.F said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 300 million doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Deliveries are expected to start by the end of this year, the companies said.

The companies said on Monday their COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, and the European Commission had hours later said it would soon sign the contract with the companies.

The companies have a $1.95 billion contract with the U.S. government to deliver 100 million vaccine doses beginning this year.

