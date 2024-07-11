News & Insights

Pfizer Advances Once-Daily Formulation Of Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Danuglipron

July 11, 2024

(RTTNews) - Drug major Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) announced Thursday that the company has selected its preferred once-daily modified release formulation for danuglipron, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, based on results from the ongoing pharmacokinetic study (NCT06153758).

Pfizer plans to conduct dose optimization studies in the second half of 2024 evaluating multiple doses of the preferred modified release formulation to inform the registration enabling studies.

The ongoing open-label, randomized study is evaluating the pharmacokinetics and safety of immediate- and modified release formulations of danuglipron administered orally in healthy adults 18 years or older.

To date, study results have demonstrated a pharmacokinetic profile supportive of once-daily dosing, with a safety profile consistent with prior danuglipron studies including no liver enzyme elevations observed in more than 1,400 study participants.

