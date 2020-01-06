Pfizer : Bavencio Improves OS In Patients With Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

(RTTNews) - EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK), and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that Bavencio significantly improved overall survival in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. The late-stage JAVELIN Bladder 100 study met its primary endpoint of overall survival at the planned interim analysis.

In this study, patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma whose disease did not progress on induction chemotherapy and who were randomized to receive first-line maintenance therapy with BAVENCIO and best supportive care lived significantly longer than those who received best supportive care only.

In November 2014, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer announced a strategic alliance to co-develop and co-commercialize BAVENCIO. BAVENCIO is a human anti-programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) antibody.

Bladder cancer is the tenth most common cancer worldwide. In 2018, there were over half a million new cases of bladder cancer diagnosed, with around 200,000 deaths from the disease globally. Urothelial carcinoma accounts for about 90% of all bladder cancers.

