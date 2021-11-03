Pfizer: Vaccine Sales Still Going Strong

Drugmaker Pfizer (PFE) has been on top of the world lately. It's not hard to feel pretty good about your numbers when you've done what Pfizer's done this year.

It was one of the first firms to market a vaccine for a disease that brought the world to a standstill in many places. It's also got plenty of other treatments. As a result, I am bullish on Pfizer. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Pfizer's stock charts may not be what you'd expect at first glance. A slump in December set up the opening for Pfizer's 2021, which featured the stock struggling to break the $35 mark for any length of time.

However, with March's arrival, the company started an upward trend that culminated in August. The company managed to break $50 per share that month. It didn't last long, however, and the company soon slipped back under the $45 mark to where we are today. (See Pfizer stock charts on TipRanks.)

The release of Pfizer's third-quarter earnings report gave the company's stock some life. The biggest news was the Comirnaty vaccine, which featured $13 billion in sales for the quarter alone. Pfizer looks to clear around $36 billion in total sales for the entire year.

Vaccine revenue is slipping in the U.S. however, as third-quarter sales dropped from just over $2 billion in the second quarter to $1.59 billion.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Pfizer has a Hold consensus rating, based on one Buy and five Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Pfizer price target of $47.57 implies 5.3% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $43 per share to a high of $61 per share.

A Handful of Aces

Right now, things are looking good for Pfizer. Its control of one of the few COVID-19 vaccines around is a major coup. Even with sales starting to slump in early adopter markets, the concept of booster shots will likely give Pfizer a second wind. Granted, that may not be as strong as the first one.

The potential of opening up the youth market may be helpful here as well. If Pfizer can start offering shots to children, that means a lot of new potential sales afoot.

All of that would be pretty solid if it were the only thing Pfizer had to offer. However, that's not all Pfizer has - not by a long shot. Pfizer has some of the biggest drug staples around. Take Robitussin for a cough lately? That's Pfizer. Advil for a headache? Pfizer again. Xanax or Zoloft for a mental condition? You guessed it - Pfizer.

That makes Pfizer remarkably resistant to recessions. Sure, it's possible people will switch to Aspirin instead of Advil to save a few bucks. But trying to save money on your Xanax prescription could be a disaster.

Better yet, look at the trading patterns. Pfizer is much closer to its lowest price target than its highest. That, in turn, suggests plenty of upside potential. Sure, the stock price is very close to its average price target right now. If it sticks to that average, gains could be limited. Expecting Pfizer to trade around the average or the lower target may be unnecessarily limiting.

Just to serve as the icing on an already impressive cake, Pfizer has an excellent dividend history. Pfizer has kept a dividend running for years and hikes it almost annually.

Concluding Views

Pfizer is highly diversified. That diversification is excellent protection against possible future downturns. The revenue generated from the COVID-19 vaccine should be enough to fuel plenty of future development. That, in turn, will help assure Pfizer's position going forward. We don't even know how many rounds of booster shots it may be able to sell.

So ultimately, there's still plenty of potential in Pfizer. Putting your investment behind them now likely won't hurt in the long run.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

