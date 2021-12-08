Pfizer: Preliminary Data Shows Protection Against Omicron Improved With Third Dose Of Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported results from an initial laboratory study showing that serum antibodies induced by the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant after three doses.

"Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Albert Bourla, CEO, Pfizer.

The companies noted that these results are preliminary, and they will continue to collect more laboratory data and evaluate real-world effectiveness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.