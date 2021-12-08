Markets
BNTX

Pfizer: Preliminary Data Shows Protection Against Omicron Improved With Third Dose Of Vaccine

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) reported results from an initial laboratory study showing that serum antibodies induced by the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant after three doses.

"Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Albert Bourla, CEO, Pfizer.

The companies noted that these results are preliminary, and they will continue to collect more laboratory data and evaluate real-world effectiveness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNTX PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular