Pfizer: Phase 2/3 EPIC-HR Trial Data Confirms Efficacy Of COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Treatment

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported final results from an analysis of all 2,246 adults enrolled in its phase 2/3 EPIC-HR trial of its COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate PAXLOVID. The data showed PAXLOVID significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adult patients with COVID-19 treated within three days of symptom onset.

Also, PAXLOVID reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 88% compared to placebo in patients treated within five days of symptom onset. Pfizer expects full study data to be released later in the month.

PFE

