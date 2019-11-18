Pfizer: FDA Approves ABRILADA As Biosimilar To Humira - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the FDA has approved ABRILADA as a biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of certain patients with rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, adult Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and plaque psoriasis.

ABRILADA is a tumor necrosis factor or TNF blocker and biosimilar to Humira. It targets and blocks TNF, which is believed to help reduce inflammation.

Pfizer said the company is working to make ABRILADA available to U.S. patients as soon as feasible based on the terms of its agreement with AbbVie. The company's current plans are to launch in 2023.

