Pfizer: CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion On VYNDAQEL - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of VYNDAQEL for the treatment of wild-type or hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adult patients with cardiomyopathy. The final decision from the European Union is expected in the coming months.

Cardiomyopathy is a rare life-threatening disease characterized by the buildup of abnormal deposits of misfolded protein called amyloid in the heart and is defined by restrictive cardiomyopathy and progressive heart failure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.