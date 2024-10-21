PFGC or SFM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Food - Natural Foods Products stocks have likely encountered both Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Sprouts Farmers (SFM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Performance Food Group has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Sprouts Farmers has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PFGC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SFM has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

PFGC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.06, while SFM has a forward P/E of 34.36. We also note that PFGC has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SFM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.29.

Another notable valuation metric for PFGC is its P/B ratio of 3.14. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SFM has a P/B of 9.14.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PFGC's Value grade of A and SFM's Value grade of C.

PFGC sticks out from SFM in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that PFGC is the better option right now.

