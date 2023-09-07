PFGC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.28, changing hands as low as $59.23 per share. Performance Food Group Co shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFGC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.77 per share, with $64.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.63.

