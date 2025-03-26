PFG Stock Trades Above 50-Day SMA: What Should Investors Do?

Principal Financial Group, Inc. PFG has been trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling a short-term bullish trend. Its share price, as of March 25, 2025, was $85.67, down 6.8% from its 52-week high of $91.98.



The 50-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. It is considered particularly important as this is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend.



With a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.48 million.

PFG Price Movement vs. 50-Day Moving Average



PFG is an Outperformer

Shares of Principal Financial have increased 10.6% year to date, outperforming its industry, the Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 6.9%, 4% and 2.4%, respectively.

PFG Outperformed Industry, Sector and S&P 500 YTD



PFG Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Principal Financial’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 22%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $16.53 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 5.7%.



The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 9.3% and 3.9%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.

Factors Benefiting PFG Stock

Principal Financial’s revenue growth is expected to improve in the long run, riding on higher premiums and other considerations, fees and other revenues, and improved net investment income across its segments.



The Principal International segment is likely to benefit from higher single-premium annuity sales in Chile. The segment’s operating earnings should gain from foreign currency tailwinds.



The Specialty Benefits Insurance business should continue to gain from record sales, strong retention and employment growth. Growth in the business, favorable claims and disciplined expense management should benefit its pre-tax operating earnings.



Strong institutional flows across equities, real estate and specialty fixed income, highlighting the value of diversified distribution through its institutional, retail and retirement channels, are likely to drive positive net cash flow.



Principal Financial’s extensive distribution footprint, strategic buyouts and operational discipline should enhance the assets under management growth.



PFG boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities and liquidity. To reflect the business mix and risk profile, PFG revised the RBC target to a range of 375% to 400%. For 2025, PFG remains well-positioned to deliver on enterprise long-term financial targets, with 9% to 12% growth in earnings per share and 75% to 85% free capital flow conversion.

PFG’s Distribution of Wealth

Principal Financial’s wealth distribution through share buybacks and dividend payments looks impressive. In the third quarter of 2024, PFG raised the dividend by 9% for the sixth consecutive quarter, aligned with the targeted 40% dividend payout ratio, demonstrating confidence in continued growth and overall performance. It also boasts a solid dividend yield of 3.6%, higher than the industry average of 2.4%.



PFG targets $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion of capital deployments in 2025, including $700 million to $1 billion of share repurchases. Presently, the company has $2.3 billion share repurchase program under its authorization. It intends to spend 35-45% of net income in share buybacks and about 10% in strategic M&A activities to enhance capabilities and support organic growth.

PFG’s Favorable Return on Equity

PFG’s return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 14.68%, better than the industry average of 14.18%, reflecting efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.

Expensive Valuation

The insurer’s shares are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 9.85, higher than the industry average of 9.26. Also, it has a Value Score of A.



PFG is also expensive compared with Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT, MGIC Investment Corporation MTG and Radian Group Inc. RDN.

Wrapping Up: Keep On Holding

Principal Financial's financial stability and favorable growth estimates bode well for growth. PFG should benefit from strategic buyouts, strong retention, higher single premium annuity sales, effective capital deployment, positive net cash flow and favorable return on capital.



Given the premium valuation, investors should wait for a better entry point for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

