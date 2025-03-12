PFG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.27, changing hands as low as $81.25 per share. Principal Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFG's low point in its 52 week range is $72.2095 per share, with $91.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.54. The PFG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.