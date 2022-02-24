PFG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.89, changing hands as low as $66.18 per share. Principal Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFG's low point in its 52 week range is $55.2711 per share, with $80.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.00. The PFG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

