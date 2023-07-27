PFF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Symbol: PFF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.22, changing hands as high as $31.30 per share. iShares Preferred and Income Securities shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFF's low point in its 52 week range is $29.18 per share, with $35.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.20.

