PFF, DWFI: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF ), where 16,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of PFF, in morning trading today Wells Fargo is down about 4.2%, and Bank of America is lower by about 3.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF, which lost 1,350,000 of its units, representing a 31.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DWFI, in morning trading today SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities is off about 0.7%, and SPDR FTSE International Government ETF is lower by about 0.1%.

