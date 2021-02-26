Markets
PFF

PFF, DWFI: Big ETF Outflows

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF ), where 16,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of PFF, in morning trading today Wells Fargo is down about 4.2%, and Bank of America is lower by about 3.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF, which lost 1,350,000 of its units, representing a 31.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DWFI, in morning trading today SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities is off about 0.7%, and SPDR FTSE International Government ETF is lower by about 0.1%.

PFF, DWFI: Big ETF Outflows
VIDEO: PFF, DWFI: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFF DWFI WFC BAC CWB WIP

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest