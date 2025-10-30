Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFFVF) Price Target Increased by 11.05% to 169.78

The average one-year price target for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (OTCPK:PFFVF) has been revised to $169.78 / share. This is an increase of 11.05% from the prior estimate of $152.89 dated December 2, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $168.12 to a high of $174.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.65% from the latest reported closing price of $156.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFFVF is 0.04%, an increase of 6.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFFVF by 6.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 43K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFFVF by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 22K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing a decrease of 15.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFFVF by 5.01% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFFVF by 7.90% over the last quarter.

