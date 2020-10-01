Markets

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology CFO Nathalie Benedikt Resigns - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) announced that Ms. Nathalie Benedikt, member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned by mutual consent with the Supervisory Board, effective September 30, 2020.

Effective October 1, Britta Giesen - Management Board member, and designated Chairwoman and CEO - will assume these responsibilities, except for Investor Relations, for which Eric Taberlet, CEO, will initially take responsibility.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular