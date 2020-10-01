Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology CFO Nathalie Benedikt Resigns - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) announced that Ms. Nathalie Benedikt, member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned by mutual consent with the Supervisory Board, effective September 30, 2020.

Effective October 1, Britta Giesen - Management Board member, and designated Chairwoman and CEO - will assume these responsibilities, except for Investor Relations, for which Eric Taberlet, CEO, will initially take responsibility.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions.

