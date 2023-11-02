Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG 9-month Profit Declines; Sales Up 10.3%

(RTTNews) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported that its nine month net income decreased by 8.9% to 60.7 million euros from 66.6 million euros, representing earnings per share of 6.15 euros compared to 6.75 euros. The operating result or EBIT decreased by 7.8% to 86.6 million euros. EBIT margin was 11.7% compared to 14.1%. The company said the year-over-year decrease in EBIT was primarily due to higher costs for investments to drive long-term sustainable growth, including increasing the production capacities to meet future demand and creating an integrated global IT environment.

For the first nine month period, sales were 737.8 million euros, an increase of 10.3% compared to the previous year. Order intake was 668.8 million euros, down 22.8%.

Third quarter EBIT was 30.3 million euros, down 10.6% from a year ago. Sales were 241.1 million euros, up 5.7%.

Pfeiffer Vacuum expects new record-high sales for the full year 2023 of around 950 million euros, exceeding previous expectations of sales to reach the 2022 level of around 917 million euros. The EBIT margin expectations remain at around 12%, unchanged from the previous outlook.

