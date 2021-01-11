Pfeiffer Vacuum Records Higher Than Anticipated Sales In FY; Updates Mid-term Targets

(RTTNews) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) said, according to preliminary figures, fourth quarter sales are expected to be at or slightly above 162 million euros, exceeding the previous guidance. The company expects full-year 2020 sales to be at or slightly above 616 million euros, approximately 3 percent down from last year.

The Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum has updated the mid-term targets of the company. The Management Board expects to increase the market share via organic growth and acquisitions, to grow sales substantially as well as to improve profitability considerably over the next 3 to 5 years. The company's previous mid-term targets included plans to achieve a 20 percent market share as well as an EBIT margin of 20 percent by 2025.

