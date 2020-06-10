Pfeiffer Vacuum: Britta Giesen To Assume Role Of Chairwoman, Effective Jan. 1, 2021

(RTTNews) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) said, taking into consideration the relationship agreement with the Busch Group, going forward, the company's Management Board will consist of only two persons: a Chief Executive Officer (who will also serve as Chairperson of the Management Board); and a Chief Operating Officer. The Supervisory Board has appointed Britta Giesen as a new member of the Management Board as of October 1, 2020. She is the designated Chairwoman of the Management Board.

The company also announced that, Nathalie Benedikt, currently a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the company at the end of the year.

