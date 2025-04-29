$PFE stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PFE stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,018,827,169 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PFE:
$PFE Insider Trading Activity
$PFE insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD E BLAYLOCK purchased 19,457 shares for an estimated $499,072
- JENNIFER B. DAMICO (SVP & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $64,825
- SCOTT GOTTLIEB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,240
$PFE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,174 institutional investors add shares of $PFE stock to their portfolio, and 1,618 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 25,315,159 shares (+19.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $671,611,168
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 23,736,431 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $629,727,514
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 15,738,757 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $417,549,223
- STARBOARD VALUE LP added 15,368,658 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $407,730,496
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 12,434,525 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,887,948
- AMUNDI removed 10,800,352 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,533,338
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 10,203,305 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $270,693,681
$PFE Government Contracts
We have seen $5,046,380 of award payments to $PFE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS DELIVERY ORDER IS TO PROCURE PHARMACEUTICALS TO REPLENISH EXPIRED PRODUCT.: $2,151,230
- STERILE WATER FOR INJECTION 20ML: $1,167,976
- 8510849631!OTHER MEDICAL: $924,719
- PFIZER VACCINES STORAGE AND ROTATION CONTRACT: $410,203
- CIPROFLOXACIN: $243,101
$PFE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/26 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 03/31, 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15.
$PFE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025
- Robyn Karnauskas from Truist Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 12/18/2024
