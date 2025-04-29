$PFE stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PFE stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,018,827,169 of trading volume.

$PFE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PFE:

$PFE insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD E BLAYLOCK purchased 19,457 shares for an estimated $499,072

JENNIFER B. DAMICO (SVP & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $64,825

SCOTT GOTTLIEB purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $28,240

$PFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,174 institutional investors add shares of $PFE stock to their portfolio, and 1,618 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PFE Government Contracts

We have seen $5,046,380 of award payments to $PFE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PFE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$PFE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Robyn Karnauskas from Truist Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 12/18/2024

