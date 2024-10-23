PFE Gets FDA Nod for Expanded Use of RSV Vaccine Abrysvo

Pfizer Inc. PFE announced that the FDA has granted approval for the expanded use of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, Abrysvo, in adults aged 18-59 years. The vaccine has been approved for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV in patients aged 18-59 years who are at increased risk of the disease.

Following the latest FDA nod, Abrysvo has become the first and only RSV vaccine approved for adults who are younger than 50 years.

Abrysvo is currently approved for the prevention of RSV-associated LRTD in older adults (aged 60 years and above) and in infants through maternal immunization.

More Updates on PFE's Abrysvo

The latest FDA approval was based on data from the phase III MONeT study, which evaluated the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of Abrysvo in adults at risk of RSV-associated disease owing to certain chronic medical conditions.

In the study, the immune response generated by Abrysvo was non-inferior to the responses seen in adults aged 60 or older, where vaccine efficacy is already demonstrated.

Abrysvo recorded sales of $201 million in the first six months of 2024. The approval for expanded use in adults aged 18 to 59 should boost vaccine sales going forward.

Other RSV Vaccine Makers in the Market

GSK plc’s GSK RSV vaccine, Arexvy, is approved for the prevention of LRTD caused by RSV in older adults aged more than 60 years. This was the first RSV vaccine for older adults to be approved anywhere in the world.

GSK’s Arexvy was approved for high-risk adults aged 50-59 years in the United States and the European Union in June and August 2024, respectively. In the first six months of 2024, the vaccine generated £244 million in sales.

GSK is also conducting clinical studies on Arexvy for expanded use in adults aged 18-49 years.

Moderna MRNA secured FDA approval for its mRNA-based RSV vaccine, mResvia, this May to prevent RSV-LRTD in older adults aged 60 years and above. This vaccine is a new entrant in the RSV vaccine space. MRNA had already started shipping mResvia doses.

The European Commission granted marketing authorization to mRESVIA for use in adults aged 60 years and above in August.

Moderna is also evaluating its RSV vaccine in early-stage studies for high-risk adults, as well as maternal and pediatric populations.

