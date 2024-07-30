PFE Earnings: Pfizer Blows Past Estimates in Q2

Pfizer (PFE) reported Q2 results that exceeded estimates. The pharmaceutical and biotech major reported adjusted diluted earnings of $0.60 per share in the second quarter, a decline of 11% year-over-year, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.46 per share.

PFE’s Q2 Revenue Breakdown

Sales increased by 3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $13.3 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. More importantly, Pfizer reported its first topline revenue growth since the fourth quarter of 2022, following a peak in revenue from its COVID vaccines.

The company’s CFO and EVP, David Denton, commented that the second quarter demonstrated “strong 14% operational revenue growth of our non-COVID products in the second quarter,” which showed its “continued focus on commercial execution.”

Pfizer’s sales of COVID vaccine, Paxlovid, rose 76% to $251 million, driven by increased international demand. However, the sales of its other COVID vaccine, Comirnaty, saw revenue fall 87% year-over-year to $195 million due to declining demand in international markets and lower contractual deliveries.

Pfizer’s Cost-Cutting Initiatives

Pfizer is working to stabilize its business amid falling demand for COVID products. Last year, the company initiated a cost-cutting plan aiming for $4 billion in savings by the end of this year. In addition, Pfizer has announced a separate multi-year plan to cut costs that aims to deliver savings of $1.5 billion by 2027.

PFE’s FY24 Outlook

Looking forward, Pfizer raised its FY24 forecast by $1 billion to be in the range of $59.5 billion to $62.5 billion and raised its adjusted earnings guidance by $0.30 to be between $2.45 and $2.65 per share. The raised guidance now reflects projected revenues of $8.5 billion from Comirnaty and Paxlovid vaccines.

The company has projected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share in FY24, up from its prior outlook of $2.15 to $2.35 per share. For reference, analysts were expecting earnings of $2.37 per share on revenues of $60.6 billion.

Is Pfizer a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about PFE stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and eight Holds. Year-to-date, PFE has increased by more than 10%, and the average PFE price target of $33.83 implies an upside potential of 10.1% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following PFE’s results today.

See more PFE analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.