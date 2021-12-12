PFE : Phase 1/2 Results Show Bleeding Control In Highest Dose Cohort After Hemophilia A Gene Therapy

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) announced updated phase 1/2 results showing sustained bleeding control in highest dose cohort through two years following Hemophilia A gene therapy.

Giroctocogene fitelparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for patients with moderately severe to severe hemophilia A, was generally well-tolerated in the phase 1/2 Alta study, the companies said.

At 104 weeks, the five patients in the highest dose 3e13 vg/kg cohort had mean factor VIII (FVIII) activity of 25.4% via chromogenic clotting assay. In this cohort, mean annualized bleeding rate (ABR) was 0.0 in the first year post-infusion and was 1.4 throughout the total duration of follow-up as of the October 1, 2021 cutoff date. All bleeding events occurred after week 69 post-infusion. Two patients experienced bleeding events necessitating treatment with exogenous FVIII. No participants in the highest dose cohort have resumed prophylaxis.

"We believe these two-year results demonstrate the potential of this gene therapy candidate to minimize significant symptoms associated with hemophilia A and become an alternative to the current burden of disease management," said Rob Schott, Head of Development at Sangamo.

The companies noted that phase 3 AFFINE clinical trial of giroctocogene fitelparvovec in patients with hemophilia A has started and is over 50% enrolled. Following the observation of FVIII levels greater than 150% in some treated patients, Pfizer voluntarily paused screening and dosing of additional patients in the trial to implement a protocol amendment to provide clinical management guidance for elevated FVIII levels.

Subsequently, on November 3, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed Pfizer that this trial has been placed on clinical hold while the protocol amendment and associated documents are reviewed.

