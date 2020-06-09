PFC sends RFP for dollar bond offering

MUMBAI, June 9 (IFR) - Power Finance Corp has sent banks a request for proposals for a potential Reg S/144A US dollar bond issue, according to market sources.

The tenor and size will be decided after the appointment of banks.

Spreads for Indian investment-grade issuers have tightened after an initial knee-jerk reaction to Moody’s downgrade of India to Baa3 from Baa2 last week, with an unchanged negative outlook.

PFC is rated Baa3/BBB–/BBB–, according to Refinitiv data.

"Although growth concerns remain for India for the next few months because of the lockdown, some investment-grade issuers may come back to the dollar bond market because of lack of supply and tightening of spreads,” said a DCM banker.

The spread on PFC's 3.95% April 2030 bonds tightened by 44bp to 367bp since June 2, according to Refinitiv data.

PFC is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((Krishna.Merchant@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174544;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.