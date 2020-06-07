PFC plans Rs70bn two-tranche bonds

Contributor
Krishna Merchant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Power Finance Corp is planning to raise up to Rs70bn (US$926m) from two-tranche bonds, according to a market source.

MUMBAI, June 8 (IFR) - Power Finance Corp is planning to raise up to Rs70bn (US$926m) from two-tranche bonds, according to a market source.

It is eyeing Rs5bn plus a greenshoe amount of Rs30bn each from three and 10-year tranches.

The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the electronic platform on June 9 from 10:30am to 11:30am India time.

Care and Crisil have both assigned a AA rating to the bonds.

On May 27, PFC scrapped a Rs80bn two-tranche bond offering because it did not get the desired levels.

The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland)

((Krishna.Merchant@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174544;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More