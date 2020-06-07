PFC plans Rs70bn two-tranche bonds

MUMBAI, June 8 (IFR) - Power Finance Corp is planning to raise up to Rs70bn (US$926m) from two-tranche bonds, according to a market source.
It is eyeing Rs5bn plus a greenshoe amount of Rs30bn each from three and 10-year tranches.
The issuer has asked investors to place bids on the electronic platform on June 9 from 10:30am to 11:30am India time.
Care and Crisil have both assigned a AA rating to the bonds.
On May 27, PFC scrapped a Rs80bn two-tranche bond offering because it did not get the desired levels.
The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.
(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland)
