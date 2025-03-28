PFBC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.15, changing hands as low as $83.36 per share. Preferred Bank shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFBC's low point in its 52 week range is $70.99 per share, with $99.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.98.

