P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is P&F Industries's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that P&F Industries had debt of US$4.30m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$5.65m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$904.0k, its net debt is less, at about US$3.40m.

How Healthy Is P&F Industries' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:PFIN Debt to Equity History April 30th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, P&F Industries had liabilities of US$8.28m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$3.55m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$904.0k as well as receivables valued at US$7.47m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.46m.

Of course, P&F Industries has a market capitalization of US$19.6m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since P&F Industries will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, P&F Industries made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$49m, which is a fall of 16%. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did P&F Industries's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$5.2m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$5.0m. So in short it's a really risky stock. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for P&F Industries you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

