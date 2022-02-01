Peyton Manning Discusses Performance and Winning Strategies

Peyton Manning, NFL Hall of Famer and Nationwide spokesperson, was on a recent webcast moderated by Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, and hosted by Nationwide to discuss his winning strategies in football and life, his charity work, and life lessons.

Manning participated in a charity golf event at the beginning of the COVID pandemic to raise help raise COVID relief funds and was partnered with Tiger Woods. In the webcast, he explains how humbling it was to step into the arena of someone else's profession while also having a good time.

Peyton discussed his winning strategies on and off the field followed by Chris Graham, CIO at Nationwide, who shared income strategies and solutions for 2022, including Nationwide’s recently expanded suite of Risk-Managed Income ETF solutions. If Nationwide was looking to make a splash to support their product launch, they surely hit the mark.

The NFL Hall of Famer has a philanthropic legacy and is very involved in charity work focused on helping children alongside his wife. Together they founded the Peyback Foundation, which provides growth and leadership opportunities for disadvantaged youth and children at risk.

Peyton expresses gratitude to Nationwide for being the annual sponsor of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which recognizes a player for their charity and volunteer work, and explains that it has helped encourage a class of players that are doing large works of service for their communities and bettered the industry.

"I encourage all people, and I'm sure everybody on this call does, to go out there, find something that you're passionate about, give your time, give your money, give both if you can. You can make a big difference in someone else's life," Manning says.

Manning goes on to discuss the importance of a strong work ethic and having his personal priorities in the correct order in his life. He talks about his mom's role as a constant source of support, how he views much of life as playing a role on a team, the importance of contribution and giving your best, and the value that can be found in losing sometimes.

"We all enjoy winning, but how we handle adversity, how we handle the tough times, that's really the ultimate test," Manning explains. "A lot of the games that we ended up winning, I think, were because of the lessons we learned from some difficult losses."

Touching on his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame, Manning describes how special it was to him to have his dad present him and to share in the moment with his family. Manning believes in the importance of everyone and recognizes what a vital role all the people who enable his success behind the scenes play, from the sports equipment manager to teammates.

"There's not a game or throw that's my greatest takeaway from my time in football; my greatest takeaway is the friendships and the relationships I made along the way," Manning says.

Lydon goes on to talk with Graham about current advisor concerns and seeking income in today's more challenging market environment.

Nationwide introduced 3 new risk-managed income ETFs based on the award-winning strategy* of the Nationwide Risk-Managed Nasdaq-100 Income ETF (NUSI) based on the S&P 500®, Russell 2000®, and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes.

Over three-quarters of the advisors polled (77%) reported that they were concerned about their ability to meet their clients' income needs over the next three years. Nationwide offers a suite of ETFs for advisors looking for income strategies with a mind towards risk management.

This article was prepared as part of Nationwide's paid sponsorship of ETF Trends.

*Nationwide’s Investment Management Group was honored recently with the Active ETF of the Year award at Fund Intelligence’s Mutual Fund Industry and ETF Virtual Awards for the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI). The Awards recognize “outstanding business leaders, the best creative minds and the top performers across U.S. asset management.” NUSI also recently surpassed the $500 million mark for assets under management.

