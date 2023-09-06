News & Insights

Peyto to buy Canadian upstream oil, gas assets from Spain's Repsol

September 06, 2023 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

MADRID, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Canadian exploration company Peyto on Wednesday said it reached an agreement to buy Spanish oil giant Repsol's REP.MC Canadian upstream oil and gas assets for $468 million.

The acquisition is expected to close in mid-October, Peyto said in a statement on its website.

