Peyto Shareholders Endorse Board and Executive Pay

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) has released an update.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. successfully conducted its annual shareholders’ meeting, resulting in the election of all nine management-nominated directors and the reappointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors. Shareholders also passed a non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation with a 91.99% approval. The company demonstrates strong shareholder backing with high percentages of votes in favor.

For further insights into TSE:PEY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.