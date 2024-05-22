News & Insights

Stocks

Peyto Shareholders Endorse Board and Executive Pay

May 22, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) has released an update.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. successfully conducted its annual shareholders’ meeting, resulting in the election of all nine management-nominated directors and the reappointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors. Shareholders also passed a non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation with a 91.99% approval. The company demonstrates strong shareholder backing with high percentages of votes in favor.

For further insights into TSE:PEY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.