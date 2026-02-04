Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF) Price Target Increased by 11.57% to 19.01

The average one-year price target for Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCPK:PEYUF) has been revised to $19.01 / share. This is an increase of 11.57% from the prior estimate of $17.04 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.98 to a high of $21.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.19% from the latest reported closing price of $11.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peyto Exploration & Development. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 25.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEYUF is 0.24%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.22% to 13,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 3,073K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,843K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 4.42% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,727K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 0.84% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,048K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 957K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing a decrease of 17.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 24.63% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 868K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 4.79% over the last quarter.

