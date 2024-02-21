Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development said on February 15, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of February 28, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of February 29, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024.

At the current share price of $9.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.23%.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peyto Exploration & Development. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEYUF is 0.27%, an increase of 21.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.02% to 16,256K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.79% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Peyto Exploration & Development is 11.95. The forecasts range from a low of 10.06 to a high of $15.49. The average price target represents an increase of 19.79% from its latest reported closing price of 9.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Peyto Exploration & Development is 1,345MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,864K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,087K shares, representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 34.51% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,778K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,764K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 36.58% over the last quarter.

DSCPX - Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,720K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,549K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares, representing an increase of 32.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 10.95% over the last quarter.

FGD - First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund holds 1,223K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 28.06% over the last quarter.

See all Peyto Exploration & Development regulatory filings.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.