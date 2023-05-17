Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peyto Exploration & Development. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEYUF is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.25% to 21,676K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.81% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peyto Exploration & Development is 12.56. The forecasts range from a low of 10.16 to a high of $18.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.81% from its latest reported closing price of 9.32.

The projected annual revenue for Peyto Exploration & Development is 1,417MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 9,494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 9.13% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,702K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,680K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 16.56% over the last quarter.

DSCPX - Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,809K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 24.58% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 1,047K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 6.03% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 966K shares. No change in the last quarter.

