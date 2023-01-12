Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSX: PEY.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.23, changing hands as high as $13.29 per share. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PEY's low point in its 52 week range is $8.75 per share, with $17.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.27.
