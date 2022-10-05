Peyto Exploration & Development Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSX: PEY.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.22, changing hands as high as $12.54 per share. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEY's low point in its 52 week range is $8.44 per share, with $17.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.54.

