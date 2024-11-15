Peyto Exploration Announces November Dividend Details

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) has released an update.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has announced a monthly dividend of $0.11 per share for November 2024, to be paid on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record by November 30, 2024. This dividend is classified as eligible for Canadian income tax purposes, offering potential tax advantages for Canadian investors.

