Peyer James Increases Position in Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

Fintel reports that Peyer James has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.24MM shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc (SNSE). This represents 17.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 4.69MM shares and 15.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.64% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 251.72% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sensei Biotherapeutics is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 251.72% from its latest reported closing price of $1.45.

The projected annual revenue for Sensei Biotherapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sensei Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 20.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNSE is 0.01%, an increase of 35.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.63% to 3,019K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 684K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNSE by 48.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 442K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 534K shares, representing a decrease of 21.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNSE by 41.19% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 415K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 173K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 19.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNSE by 22.09% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 163K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 76.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNSE by 213.00% over the last quarter.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sensei Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company has developed a proprietary bacteriophage-based platform, ImmunoPhage™, that enables the rapid generation of immune activating therapeutic agents that fully engage the immune system. Using the ImmunoPhage™ platform, Sensei is developing a library of ImmunoPhage, called Phortress™, to target multiple tumor-associated antigens to create a personalized yet off-the-shelf cocktail approach for treating cancer patients. The platform enables efficient, scalable and cost-effective manufacturing to support all of Sensei’s clinical programs. The company’s most advanced immunotherapy, SNS-301, a first-in-class ImmunoPhage™ targeting the tumor antigen Aspartyl beta Hydroxylase (ASPH), is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck. Earlier stage programs include SNS-401, a ImmunoPhage™ cocktail for the treatment of Merkel Cell Carcinoma, and SNS-VISTA, an antibody-based therapeutic targeting an immune checkpoint gene that inhibits anti-tumor immune responses called V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

