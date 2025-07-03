PEY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.26, changing hands as high as $21.36 per share. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEY's low point in its 52 week range is $18.32 per share, with $23.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.33.

