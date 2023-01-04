PEY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.88, changing hands as high as $21.00 per share. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PEY's low point in its 52 week range is $18.54 per share, with $22.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.02.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: PSEC Average Annual Return
HI Options Chain
PSC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.