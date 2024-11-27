PEXA Group’s Director Increases Shareholdings

PEXA Group Limited (AU:PXA) has released an update.

PEXA Group Limited announced a change in the shareholding of its Director, Helen Elizabeth Silver, as part of the Non-Executive Director Share Plan. Silver acquired 1,985 Ordinary Shares and 1,198 Share Rights, increasing her total holdings to 6,641 Ordinary Shares and 1,198 Share Rights. This plan allows directors to convert part of their board fees into shares, aligning their interests with those of shareholders.

