PEXA Group Limited Reports Promising Start to FY25

PEXA Group Limited (AU:PXA) has released an update.

PEXA Group Limited has reported a solid start to FY25, with a 3% increase in transaction volumes compared to the previous year and a reaffirmation of their FY25 guidance despite economic uncertainties. The company saw a notable increase in higher-value transfer volumes in Australia and a significant surge in platform transactions in the UK. Digital Solutions also showed strong growth, with subscription and transaction-related revenues increasing by 32% and 49%, respectively, signaling robust customer engagement.

For further insights into AU:PXA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.