PEXA Group Limited Expands Securities Offering

PEXA Group Limited has announced the issuance of 133,298 new ordinary fully paid securities, which are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move, part of an employee incentive scheme, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence and reward its workforce.

