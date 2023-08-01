Peugeot Invest (PAR:PEUG) Price Target Decreased by 6.13% to 153.51

The average one-year price target for Peugeot Invest (PAR:PEUG) has been revised to 153.51 / share. This is an decrease of 6.13% from the prior estimate of 163.54 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 122.21 to a high of 184.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.20% from the latest reported closing price of 107.20 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEUG by 3.48% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEUG by 19.35% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

