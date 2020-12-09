US Markets

Peugeot family raises stake in French carmaker PSA to 14.38%

Contributor
Matthieu Protard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Peugeot family holding company FFP said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in French carmaker PSA by 2% to 14.38 percent%.

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Peugeot family holding company FFP said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in French carmaker PSA PEUP.PA by 2% to 14.38 percent%.

FFP also said in a statement it also holds 19.36% of PSA's voting rights.

The holding company said its investment was part of the forthcoming merger of PSA and Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCHA.MI in a combined company to be called Stellantis.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard Editing by Chris Reese)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular