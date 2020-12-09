Peugeot family raises stake in French carmaker PSA to 14.38%

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Peugeot family holding company FFP said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in French carmaker PSA PEUP.PA by 2% to 14.38 percent%.

FFP also said in a statement it also holds 19.36% of PSA's voting rights.

The holding company said its investment was part of the forthcoming merger of PSA and Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCHA.MI in a combined company to be called Stellantis.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard Editing by Chris Reese)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.